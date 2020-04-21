NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Several local high school theatre groups have been nominated for Shuler Awards which honor the best musical productions and performances in the state through the academic year. The troupes at Chattahoochee, Denmark, Milton and Johns Creek high schools have been nominated for awards in various categories, while the companies of Cambridge and West Forsyth earned honorable mention accolades.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards will have a different look this year. The ArtsBridge Foundation, which coordinates the Shuler Awards, will hold an online presentation to announce the winners of each category. The organization said the presentation will be held in early May.
Denmark’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde” is nominated for eight awards, including Best Overall Production and Best Ensemble. The Shuler Awards nominations are the first for the young school.
Kirk Grizzle has been nominated for Best Director and Best Musical Direction. He is also up for Best Technical Execution along with Megan Erasmus.
The production also garnered Best Leading Actor and Actress nominations. Kathryn Smith is up for Best Leading Actress for her portrayal of Bonnie Parker, and Charlie Webb is nominated for Best Leading Actor as Clyde Barrow.
Sadie Pijanowski has been nominated for Scenic Design.
“Bonnie and Clyde” also received several honorable mentions. Aria Evans and Kathryn Smith were recognized for choreography, and Morgan Potts received a honorable mention for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Blanch Barrow. Kirk Grizzle, Lekhya Adari and Logan Shapiro received Best Sound honorable mention.
While Denmark looks to earn its first honors, perennial award-winning group Milton Theatre could add up to five Shuler Awards to its long list of accolades for its production of “Chicago.”
“Chicago” is nominated for Best Overall Production. Milton has won the award two of the last three years.
Sarah Charles Lewis is up for Best Leading Actress for her portrayal of Velma Kelly, Simeon Jones is nominated for Best Lighting Design, and Kate Hartigan will look to earn the award for Best Costumes.
Liz Wilder and Maddie Painter are nominated for Best Sound.
Milton also received honorable mentions in Music Direction (Nathan Schreer), Best Supporting Actress (Addison Bendall as Roxie Hart) and Best Ensemble.
Chattahoochee High School is up for three Shuler Awards for its production of “Cabaret.”
Jan Jensen is nominated for Best Direction, Jennie Fabianski is up for Best Music Direction, and the performance also earned a Best Orchestra nomination.
Sarah Grapner earned honorable mention for Best Supporting Actress as Fraulein Maria Schneider.
Johns Creek’s production of “Big Fish” earned two nominations. Adam Britt, Calvin Beanblossom and Jonathan Strickland are nominated for Best Sound, and Samantha Lane is up for Best Featured Performer.
Allison Polaski earned an honorable mention for Best Choreography.
Matthew Van Dyke received an honorable mention of Best Orchestra for Cambridge’s production of “Pippin.” West Forsyth’s Aidan Phillips and Ava Phillips earned an honorable mention for Best Sound for “Into the Woods.”
