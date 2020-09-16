#1. Answer: False. In 2017 sales of printed books worldwide increased 1.9% (the latest figures available). Data shows that sales of
printed books have increased every year since 2013. Sales of e-Books, according to Statisa, however, peaked in 2011 and by 2016
had declined by almost 2/3rdse (from 23.2 million units to 7.1). Why? Generally, studies repeated find that consumers trust ,
appreciate, and understand printed information better when it is on paper. Also, people are leery of being pulled into digital screens to
the point of it being unhealthy.
#2. Answer: About 30%
#3. Answer: False. In the last 15 years the percent of people who pick up, open, and read their free home-delivered Appen newspaper
has remained virtually constant - never varying more than 1% up or down - until 2019. In 2019, the percent actually increased almost
10% to 77.5% from an average of 71-72%. This compares with the readership of a paid daily newspaper which - on average- is only
read about 80-82% of the time even though it is a paid subscription.
#4. Answer: Biggest group: age 45-54 with 26%. Second biggest is age 35-44 at 25% and third is age 55-64 with 21%.
#5. Answer: Increasing - slowly and incrementally, but yes, increasing.
#6. Answer: In 2019 it was 12%.
#7. Answer: About 70%. 68% earn over $100,000
#8. Answer: The top 5 answers are as follows:
- Furniture & Home Furnishings 55%
- Home Improvements 38%
- Auto accessories 41%
- Lawn & Garden Supplies 48%
- Men’s apparel 59%
- New or used Car or Truck 31% (Also, 55% of them don’t know what “brand” they will buy)
- Women’s apparel 71%
- Tax Advisor 42%
- Financial Planner 32%
- Veterinarian 32%
- Health Club 45%
- Lawn Service 32%
- Medical Services 45%
- Pet Supplies 31%
- NOTE: Dining & Entertainment and Travel were also very high ( 78% and 55% respectively) but were excluded from this quiz
because of Covid-19.
#9. Answer: About 70% (actual is 73.2% and this percentage has not varied more than 1-2% up or down in the last 15-20 years)
#10. Answer: More than 800 variables are available to parse a target market.
Data comes from Appen Media Group’s annual (most recent through December 2019) Circulation & Readership Audit by the Circulation Verification Council - an independent third-party company. (CVCAudit.com)
Appen Media Group now is the ONLY newspaper in the region, along with the AJC, that still has its circulation and press run independently verified.
