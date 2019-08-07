ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested two women for shoplifting from the Macy’s at North Point Mall July 21.
The store’s loss prevention officer said he saw the two women pass through the children’s department with a stroller. One woman was seen placing merchandise in the stroller.
The two then entered the fitting room. When they exited, none of the merchandise was visible. The merchandise was not left in the fitting room.
The loss prevention officer stopped the women after they left without paying. Employees said they found $2,500 worth of unpaid merchandise.
The women, identified as 54-year-old Sundiskul Akhmedova of Cumming and 25-year-old Narmina Izetova of Cumming, were arrested without incident for shoplifting over $500.
The child in the stroller was picked up by his father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.