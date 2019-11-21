ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Nov. 4 that someone had used her name and old address to open several bank accounts.
That weekend, the woman was notified that a person had attempted to open four bank accounts at different institutions. The suspect used her old Atlanta address for the accounts.
The woman spoke with bank representatives to close three of the accounts before contacting police.
