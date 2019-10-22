ROSWELL, Ga. — A Massachusetts woman visiting Roswell called police Oct. 7 after she reported being threatened by a scammer online.
At 3 a.m. that morning, the woman received an email in which the suspect claimed to have the passwords to the woman’s accounts as well as photos and videos of the woman that were unknowingly taken from her computer camera.
The suspect demanded $900 in Bitcoin, or the photos and videos would be posted online. Instead, the woman contacted police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.