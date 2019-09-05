ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 19 after she realized her cell phone had been stolen during a trip to the Goodwill on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The woman left the store shortly before 5 p.m. When she got home, the woman realized she couldn’t find her cell phone.
Later that night, the woman received an alert on her tablet that the cell phone was at Stonebridge Way in Lithonia. She does not know anyone in that location.
The stolen cell phone is valued at $1,200.
