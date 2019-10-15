ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 1 incident in which a woman’s car was burglarized and her credit card used fraudulently soon after.
The woman had received a phone call from her bank while she was leaving the LA Fitness on Woodstock Road. The bank representative asked her about a suspicious charge, but the woman said she had all of her cards.
When she approached her car, the woman noticed a window had been shattered, and her purse was missing.
Police spoke with management at the Kroger where the fraudulent purchase was made. Management said a man had bought several gift cards, worth $500 each.
