ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 6 incident in which a woman’s purse was stolen from her locked car on Terramont Court.
The woman had parked her car at 1 p.m. and returned four hours later. When she came back to the car, her purse was gone. The purse included $20 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.