ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police July 1 after she was alerted to $3,000 worth of fraudulent activity in her bank account.
The woman had received an email the previous day from her bank about suspicious activity. On June 29, someone had withdrawn $2,000 from her account, and the next day, an additional $1,000. Both transactions were online money transfers to a woman the account holder did not recognize.
The bank refunded the money to the woman and changed her account credentials.
