ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 27 incident in which a woman left the Hollywood Manicure and Spa on Old Milton Parkway without paying for her services.
The woman entered the store close to 3 p.m. and stayed for almost three hours. After the woman received a manicure and pedicure, she said she was unhappy with the color. The woman said she wouldn’t pay for the work and left. The total value of the unpaid services is $160.
