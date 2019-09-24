ROSWELL, Ga. — Police cited a woman Sept. 8 for leaving a small dog in a car that reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit on the inside.
Police arrived at the Publix on Market Boulevard after a complaint about the dog. The car was parked in full sun.
Police contacted the woman who said she had been in the store for 10 minutes. However, the original complaint call had been made about 25 minutes prior.
The inside of the car was about 105 degrees in the lower floorboards and about 130 degrees near the dashboard, police said.
The woman was cited and released at the scene.
