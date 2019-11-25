ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman called police Nov. 14 after she realized she had become the victim of a scam.
The woman sells baked goods and uses outside vendors for supply needs. Last month, she was contacted online by a man who said he had a vendor supply location in Georgia and offered his services.
The woman agreed to the services and sent him $11,000 over three wire transfers.
On Nov. 14, the woman’s bank informed her that the man’s account was fraudulent and asked the woman to file a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.