ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 6 after a man attempted to steal her personal information by impersonating a police officer.
The woman had been applying for jobs online, and shortly after submitting one application, she received a call from an 800 number.
The caller claimed that she had issues with her Social Security account and asked for her personal information, including her bank account numbers and the last four digits of her Social Security number. The woman provided the information.
The caller then said he would transfer her to a local police department. The new man on the phone told the woman that she must provide additional information or face arrest.
The woman hung up and called 911.
