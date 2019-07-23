ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police July 8 after she found that she was listed as a co-signer for a $13,000 auto loan she did not make.
The woman found the fraud in a credit report and said she did not recognize the other name on the loan.The woman called the credit company and was only able to obtain the account number. Representatives advised her to file a police report and put a fraud alert on her credit.
