ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Roswell woman called police Nov. 9 after she received a fraud notification while at the Whole Foods on Old Milton Parkway.
The notification said she had a pending $2,400 charge from a nearby Best Buy for a purchase she had not made.
The woman said her wallet had likely been stolen during her shopping trip, when she had her purse open and unattended on her cart.
