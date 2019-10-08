ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Sept. 23 for shoplifting from the Walmart on Mansell Road.
The store’s loss prevention officer called police after he saw the suspect fraudulently return items he said were likely stolen from another location.
The suspect had just been caught leaving the store without paying for an item once police arrived.
The stolen item was a $30 bluetooth speaker.
The woman, identified as 33-year-old Rishaunda Lewis of Decatur, was arrested without incident for shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.