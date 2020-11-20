ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The North Fulton Community Improvement District and City of Alpharetta officially opened Windward Parkway Phase II Nov. 18, adding a triple-left-turn lane for drivers entering from Ga. 400 northbound.
The improvement is the second phase of a 10-year project aimed at improving traffic flow on Windward Parkway. In 2011, the first phase added a right turn lane at the bottom of the Windward exit ramp, along with an eastbound lane from the off-ramp to North Point Parkway.
“Windward Parkway is a heavily traveled corridor whether it’s local traffic, commerce or commuters,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “We are thankful to the North Fulton CID for leading this important infrastructure project, which will improve mobility in and around our city.”
He noted commuters, residents and daily visitors will notice an immediate impact to the area with the recent improvements.
Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann was on hand for the opening and cited the increasing volume of traffic as the Windward Parkway area continues to grow.
“As a result, this area has become a primary artery to Georgia 400,” Hausmann said. “Fulton County is proud to partner with the City of Alpharetta and the North Fulton CID in building a solution to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.”
The $7.18 million project is being jointly funded by the North Fulton CID, the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Department of Transportation, State Road and Tollway Authority and Fulton County.
State Sen. Brandon Beach, who serves as executive director of the North Fulton CID, said the success of the Windward Parkway project is due to the teamwork of government and the private sector.
“We broke ground on the second phase of Windward Parkway in April 2019, and despite a global pandemic, this team stayed the course and was able to complete the project on time,” Beach said.
The North Fulton Community Improvement District was formed in 2003 as a financing mechanism for needed infrastructure in the North Fulton region. It is funded by commercial property owners and has since invested $22 million toward projects in the area.
