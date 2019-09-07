Class 7A
Roswell 49, Centennial 10
Roswell extended its win streak over crosstown rivals Centennial to six games Friday night by downing the Knights 49-10 on the road.
The Hornets led 7-3 late in the second quarter but used two touchdowns connections from Ethan Roberts to Jacob Jarrett and two turnovers, including a pick-six from Doneiko Slaughter, to up their lead to 28-3 at the break.
Roswell continued its scoring flurry in the second half with three rushing touchdowns. Roswell’s defense held the Knights to 167 total yards, 87 of which came on a touchdown reception from Richard Shaw in the fourth quarter.
Roswell returns home Friday against West Forsyth while Centennial opens its region schedule against Pope.
Cass 15, Forsyth Central 7
Forsyth Central took a closs loss to Cass in Cartersville Friday night to drop to 1-1 on the season.
Cass opened a 15-0 lead in the first half off two touchdowns following Central turnovers.
The Bulldogs were kept off the scoreboard until three minutes remained in the game when Branson Landreth threw a touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 15-7. After Cass recovered the onside kick, the Bulldogs defense forced a punt. However, a Bulldogs turnover on the potential game-tying drive ended their comeback hopes.
The Bulldogs will face intra-county foes Denmark next Friday. The Bulldogs fell in last year’s matchup, 7-3.
Buford 26, Milton 23
Two weeks after the game was originally scheduled, Milton fell to perennial powerhouse Buford at home Friday night to drop to 1-1 on the season. The matchup was originally set for Aug. 23 but field conditions at Coolray field postponed the Corky Kell Classic contest.
Buford led 19-10 at the half and extended the margin to 26-10 in the third. With just seven minutes remaining in regulation, Milton began its comeback bid to set up a thrilling finish.
Quarterback Devin Farrell threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jack Nickel to cut the gap, and after Milton’s defense forced a punt, Farrell threw another touchdown to Will Stax to put the Eagles within three.
Milton again forced a punt, but the Eagles fumbled the return attempt and Buford recovered. With the Wolves deep in Milton territory, Buford ran out the clock to quell Milton’s comeback bid.
Milton will become the first Georgia high school team to play in California next week when they face JSerra Catholic in the Trinity League vs. USA Showcase at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.
North Forsyth 15, Northview 14
North Forsyth took down Northview for the second straight season Friday night, and will head into a bye week with a 2-1 record.
The teams exchanged early scores with Northview quarterback Beau Lark rushing for a touchdown before North responded with a touchdown pass from Brady Meitz to Nicky Dalmolin. North’s PAT was no good, keeping the score at 7-6 in favor of the Titans.
The Raiders took their first lead midway in the second quarter on a field goal, but Lark threw a touchdown pass to put Northview ahead, 14-9, late in the second.
North Forsyth reclaimed the lead with a rushing score late in the third and held the Titans off the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest for the close win.
North Forsyth has a bye before facing Kennesaw Mountain on Sept. 20 while Northview begins its region schedule against crosstown rivals Chattahoochee Friday.
South Forsyth 32, Etowah 31
South Forsyth erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter and exited Woodstock with a win Friday night after downing Etowah in a thrilling contest to improve to 2-1.
South opened a 14-0 lead, but Etowah led 28-19 entering the fourth quarter. Tre’Von Green began South’s comeback with a rushing score with nine minutes remaining in the contest.
Etowah burned five minutes of clock and made a field goal to lead 31-26 before a long touchdown grab from Cameron Schurr put the War Eagles back on top. Though South did not convert their two-point play, its defense recovered an Etowah fumble to secure the win.
South Forsyth is on the road again next week where they will face South Gwinnett. The War Eagles won last year’s matchup of the teams, 21-7.
Class 6A
Lanier 23, Alpharetta 0
Playing in their home opener against Lanier, Alpharetta fell to 0-2 Friday night with their second shutout loss of the season.
The Raiders compiled just over 100 total yards and three first downs.
Lanier led 10-0 at the half and scored midway through the third and fourth quarters seal its win.
Alpharetta has a bye before opening its Region 7-AAAAAA slate against Pope on Sept. 20.
Cambridge 22, Woodstock 20
The Hail Mary play may not have a high success rate, but it is not zero percent. Cambridge showed that Friday night by taking down Class 7A’s Woodstock with a Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game.
Following the conversion of fake punt, Cambridge quarterback Zach Harris connected with Hayden Gardella to the give the Bears a 16-13 lead with two minutes remaining. The excitement was far from over, however.
Woodstock scored a touchdown with just 30 seconds left to lead by four points, setting up the Bears’ desperation pass.
With nine seconds left, Harris launched the ball at the Woodstock “W” emblem at midfield to the end zone, where it was tipped into the hands of Gardella, sending the Bears faithful into a frenzy with the dramatic, game-winning touchdown.
Cambridge returns home Friday to take on Dunwoody in its opening Region 7-AAAAAA game.
Dunwoody 37, Chamblee 0
Dunwoody prevailed Friday night it 22nd meeting with Chamblee and improved to 1-1 this season. Dunwoody has won the last six meetings of the intra-county rivals.
It was all Wildcats Friday night, with Dunwoody earning their first shutout since 2017 when they shut out Chamblee 16-0.
Dunwoody has compiled three shutouts and held Chamblee to 13 total points in the past five meetings between the teams.
Dunwoody begins its Region 7-AAAAAA schedule Friday on the road against Cambridge.
Class 4A
Woodward Academy 13, Blessed Trinity 10
Blessed Trinity’s 22-game win streak ended Friday night as the Titans continued their grueling schedule and took a close loss to Woodward Academy in a battle of two teams ranked in the top-10.
Blessed Trinity tied the contest at 7-7 midway through the second quarter with a 9-yard rushing touchdown from Justice Haynes. BT took its first lead in the third quarter with a 22-yard field goal from Aaron Werkheiser, but Woodward responded by converting a fourth-down play to set up a tying field goal late in the period.
The Titans went for a fourth down conversion late in the fourth but were stopped. The two teams exchanged possessions, but Woodward hit a long field goal with just 10 seconds remaining to end the Titans’ long win streak.
The Titans will face Benedictine, a top-10 team from Class 3A, on the road Friday night.
Denmark 63, North Springs 0
While Denmark has not faced the stiffest of competition to open its 2019 season, the Danes are leaving no doubt against their early season opponents. After taking down Cherokee Bluff 41-0 on Aug. 30, Denmark earned its second straight shutout by dominating North Springs, 63-0, Friday night.
The Danes wasted no time in creating a large deficit and scored seven touchdowns in the first half to cruise to the win.
Denmark will host intra-county foes Forsyth Central Friday.
Class A-Private
King’s Ridge 20, Providence Christian 14 (OT)
King’s Ridge earned its first win of 2019 by taking down Region 8’s Providence Christian in overtime on the road Friday night.
The Tigers looked poised to take the matchup in regulation after setting up for a field goal in the final seconds with the game tied at 14-14. However, their kick was blocked to send the game to an extra period.
Providence Christian went on offense first in the overtime period and the Tigers came up with a critical interception to set up the offense. The Tigers took advantage and scored a rushing touchdown to seal their dramatic win in the second meeting of the teams.
King’s Ridge has a bye before opening its Region 6-A schedule on the road against Mount Paran.
Fellowship Christian 47, Pinecrest Academy 14
Fellowship Christian prevailed in its Region 6-A Div. B opener against Pinecrest Academy Friday night and extended its win streak to eight games over Div. B opponents dating back to 2017.
Fellowship opened a 28-7 lead at the half in the battle of the Paladins and piled on scores in the third and fourth quarters.
Josh Cole rushed for a touchdown midway through the third and Murphy Reeves scored on the ground less than a minute later. Cole found the end zone again to put the margin at 47-7 in the third, allowing Fellowship to cruise to the win.
Fellowship (0-2) goes on the road next week against region foes Walker. Pinecrest, who played in their season opener Friday, faces Region 8’s Athens Christian.
St. Francis 45, Mount Pisgah 27
St. Francis (1-1) made history Friday night by earning the program’s first win over Mount Pisgah Friday night and ending a five-game losing streak to the Patriots. The matchup was the Region 6-A Div. B opener for both squads.
The contest was tied 7-7 after the first quarter before St. Francis forced a safety, made a field goal and received a 10-yard rushing score from Kylen Smith to lead 19-7 at halftime.
St. Francis quarterback Josh Gil extended the margin with two touchdown passes early in the third quarter and added a rushing score late in the period to give the Knights a 38-14 lead.
Though Mount Pisgah (0-3) scored two quick touchdowns late in the third and early in the fourth, Gil added another touchdown to ice the game.
St. Francis faces non-region opponent Lakeview Academy Friday while Mount Pisgah continues region play on the road against Whitefield Academy.
