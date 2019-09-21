Class 7A
Forsyth Central 49, Lakeside Dekalb 6
Forsyth Central improved to 2-1 with a win over hapless Lakeside Dekalb (0-3) Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored quickly and often in the first half. Eli Ruis had a touchdown reception and rush in the first five minutes of the game and a scoop-and-score from Central’s defense put the margin at 21-0 in the first quarter.
Central added three more scores in the second quarter, including another rushing score from Ruis, a Bronson Landreth touchdown run and defensive touchdown.
Leading 42-0 at the half, the Bulldogs cruised to the win in the final 24 minutes of play.
Central (2-1) ends its non-region schedule Friday against Clarkston. Central dominated Clarkston in last year’s meeting, 64-0.
Milton 16, Roswell 12
After suffering a last-minute loss to their bitter rivals last year, Milton earned revenge Friday night by downing Roswell on the road in the 65th meeting of the programs. After a string of fourth-quarter scoring, the Eagles held on in the final minute to secure the victory.
Roswell quarterback Ethan Roberts threw a touchdown pass on the Hornets first play of the fourth quarter to cut Milton’s lead to 10-6. Milton responded on their ensuing possession with an Ahmad Junearick touchdown set up by a 41-yard run from quarterback Devin Farrell.
The Hornets came up empty after a long drive by failing to convert a fourth down play in the red zone, but a Milton fumble two plays later set up the Hornet with a short field. Facing another fourth down, Roberts connected with Marquis Willis for a 24-yard touchdown to put the score at 16-12 midway through the fourth.
After forcing a Milton three-and-out, Roswell took over on offense looking for the go-ahead score. The Hornets drove inside the red zone again, but Milton’s Jack Rhodes intercepted a pass into the end zone on fourth down to seal the thrilling win for the Eagles.
Milton (2-2) will look for additional revenge Friday when they take on Parkview, who downed the Eagles in a dramatic, 37-35 contest last year. Roswell (2-1) will be looking to do the same against Wheeler, who took a one-point win over the Hornets in the 2018 meeting of the teams.
North Forsyth 35, Kennesaw Mountain 3
North Forsyth improved to 3-1 at home Friday night by downing Kennesaw Mountain in the second meeting of the teams. The Mustangs won a 38-37 thriller over North last year, but this year’s contest was one-sided in favor of the Raiders.
North compiled 364 yards rushing, led by 231 yards from Jared Lucero who added a touchdown. Patrick Corrigan had two rushing touchdowns on seven carries and August Watkins had 76 yards on the ground with a score.
Quarterback Brady Meitz was 9-22 passing for 150 yards with a touchdown pass to Anthony Herock.
North scored on their opening possession and pushed the lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter. The Raiders scored just before the halftime break to extend the margin to 21-3 and kept Kennesaw Mountain off the scoreboard in the final 24 minutes to seal the win.
North Forsyth is home again Friday when they take on Woodstock.
West Forsyth 27, Peachtree Ridge 10
West Forsyth earned their first win of the season Friday night in front of a home crowd with a 27-10 win over Peachtree Ridge.
A 54-yard touchdown reception from Casey Cowart put West on the board midway through the first, and the Wolverines added Daba Fofana rushing score less than a minute later.
Peachtree Ridge used a field goal and 43-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to cut West’s lead to 14-10.
In the fourth quarter, Cowart added another touchdown reception and aa Wesley Clark rushing score in the final minute iced the contest.
Cowart had 167 yards receiving and quarterback Blake Whitfield was 15-22 passing for 204 yards with two touchdowns. Whitfield also led the Wolverines in rushing yards (44).
West (1-2) will face their second out-of-state opponent this season on Friday when they host McCallie School of Tennessee. McCallie won last year’s matchup, 31-14, in Chattanooga.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 24, Pope 21
After two frustrating losses, Alpharetta righted the ship Friday night and opened its Region 7-AAAAAA scheduled by downing Pope at home behind a fourth-quarter comeback.
Despite holding Pope to under 100 yards of offense through three quarters, the Greyhounds used a rushing score and a punt returned for a touchdown to lead 13-7. Pope extended that margin with a touchdown run and 2-point conversion with 10 minutes remaining in the game, but the Raiders did not roll over.
Alpharetta used an 11-play drive capped off by a Will Gerdes quarterback keeper to cut the deficit to 21-14 with seven minutes remaining. The Raiders defense forced a three-and-out to set up a 59-yard touchdown pass from Gerdes to CJ Dobard on the first play of Alpharetta’s ensuing drive, tying the contest with five minutes left.
The Raiders and Pope exchanged three-and-out possessions, and with just 23 seconds left Alpharetta took over on offense at the Pope 35-yard line after a botched punt.
Gerdes used his legs to rush near the red zone before a pre-snap penalty pushed Alpharetta back to Pope’s 27-yard line. With just nine seconds left, Alpharetta opted to send out its field goal unit for the potential game-winner. After the comeback, kicker Bryce Troutt got to play the hero at the end by making his 44-yarder to seal the win.
Alpharetta (1-2, 1-0) continues region play against Dunwoody Friday night at home.
Cambridge 29, Centennial 7
Cambridge improved to 1-1 in Region 7-AAAAAA play on the road Friday night by taking down Centennial for the first time in four meetings between the programs. The Knights are still seeking their first win under head coach Shane Sams.
The Bears led 9-7 at the half and kept Centennial off the scoreboard in the final 24 minutes of play.
Phillip Michael Collins extended Cambridge’s lead in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Zach Harris connected with Hayden Gardella for a long touchdown to extend the lead.
The Bears defense forced a Centennial fumbled and recovered to set up another scoring connection from Harris to Gardella to push the score to 29-7 with eight minutes remaining.
Centennial scored on its opening drive with touchdown pass from Zaire Goff to Julian Nixon.
Centennial (0-4, 0-2) has a bye before taking on Alpharetta Oct. 4 at home. Cambridge (2-2, 1-1) plays Friday against North Atlanta at home.
Johns Creek 41, Chattahoochee 0
Johns Creek earned its second straight lopsided region win Friday night, taking down crosstown rivals Chattahoochee, 41-0 on the road. Johns Creek’s win was its second this week. The Gladiators took down North Atlanta Sept. 16 after weather postponed their Sept. 13 scheduled meeting.
After a scoreless first quarter, Johns Creek quarterback Ben Whitlock and receiver Dalton Pearson connected for three scores in the second quarter.
The Gladiators opened the second half in explosive fashion with Nick Willis returning the opening kick for a touchdown. Jon Ross Maye pushed the lead further with a pick-six midway through the third quarter and Whitlock added another touchdown throw in the fourth.
The Gladiators (3-1, 2-0) will face another crosstown foe Friday when they take on Northview. Chattahoochee (1-3, 0-2) will travel to take on Pope.
Northview 23, Dunwoody 7
Northview improved to 3-1 for the second straight season and is 2-0 in region play after taking a 23-7 win over Dunwoody at North Dekalb Stadium Friday night. Dunwoody fell to 1-1 in region play.
Northview sophomore running back Marcus Godbey ran for over 100 yards and the Titans defense forced six turnovers.
The Titans scored on the game's first play from scrimmage when the Wildcats Davis LeDoyen's backward pass was batted towards the end zone with Northview falling on it for a touchdown.
Northview will take on intra-city foe Johns Creek Friday. Dunwoody (2-2, 1-1) goes on the road to face Alpharetta.
Class 4A
Denmark 38, Dawson County 24
Denmark remained undefeated (3-0) Friday night with a 38-24 win over Class 3A’s Dawson County, who handed the Danes their first loss last season.
Denmark quarterback Aaron McLaughlin had a standout night, completing 13 passes for 417 yards with three touchdowns. Ze’Vian Capers had six receptions for 174 yards with two scores.
Denmark led 14-10 at the half and kept Dawson behind despite a flurry of scoring from both squads in the fourth quarter.
Denmark now turns their attention to Region 7-AAAA play. The Danes begin their region slate against Chestatee Friday.
Class-A Private
Mount Paran 55, King’s Ridge 6
King’s Ridge opened its Region 6-A schedule with a lopsided loss Friday night, falling to Mount Paran, 55-6.
Mt. Paran scored on their first eight offensive possession of the game to open a 55-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Matthew Morris had the sole touchdown for the Tigers, an 8-yard scoring run late in the fourth.
The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) continue region play Friday at home against Mount Pisgah.
Whitefield Academy 27, Pinecrest Academy 0
Pinecrest was handed their second loss of the week Friday night by falling to Whitefield Academy in Region 6-A play. The Paladins also played Sept. 16 in a rescheduled matchup with Athens Christian.
Neither team had scoring success in the first half, but Whitefield broke through for a late touchdown to take a 6-0 lead into the break.
Though Pinecrest’s margin remained 9-0 after three quarters, the Paladins scoring struggles continued, and they were shut out while the Wolfpack added three rushing touchdowns in the fourth.
Pinecrest (0-3, 0-2) continue region play Friday against Walker.
Fellowship Christian 42 Stratford Academy 14
Fellowship Christian closed out its non-region schedule Friday night by taking down Region 7’s Stratford Academy in Bibb. Fellowship improved to 4-0 with the win and has scored at least 42 points in all its games this season.
Fellowship scored twice in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into the half to allow the Paladins to cruise in third and fourth quarters.
The Paladins will rejoin their Region 6-A schedule Friday to take on Mount Paran in a matchup with significant region title implications. Fellowship or Mount Paran have won the last three subregion B titles.
