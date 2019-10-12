Class 7A
North Forsyth 29, Forsyth Central 28 (2OT)
North Forsyth kicked off its Region 5-AAAAAAA schedule Friday by downing Forsyth Central in a double-overtime thriller on the road. The Raiders have won five of the last six meetings between the intra-county foes but needed some extra time to do so Friday night.
With the game tied at 14 in the final seconds, North missed a potential game-winning field goal to put the contest into overtime.
The Raiders went on offense first and scored on a short running play, but Central forced another overtime period with a touchdown pass from Bronson Landreth.
The Bulldogs wasted no time finding the end zone again with Landreth throwing another touchdown to start the second added period.
A touchdown from North’s Patrick Corrigan set up a PAT to push the game into a third overtime, but the Raiders elected to shoot for victory Corrigan again got the call and barreled his way into the end zone to give North the thrilling win on a gutsy call.
North (4-2, 1-0) plays on the road again Friday and will take on Lambert. Central (3-2, 0-1) travels to face West Forsyth.
South Forsyth 42, Lambert 17
South Forsyth won the 10th all-time meeting with Lambert Friday night, downing the winless Longhorns, 42-17, at home. South has won its last three region opening games.
Tre Green found the end zone three times in the contest, which was close until the War Eagles used Lambert fumbles to run away with the contest in the fourth quarter.
Green started the scoring with a touchdown rush in the first, but Lambert responded with a long touchdown just two plays later.
South took a 15-7 lead into the locker room before Green put them ahead 21-10 with two minutes left in the third. However, two fumbles by Lambert on consecutive possessions set up two passing scored from the War Eagles to extend the margin to 35-10.
Lambert Braden Bamburowski hauled in a touchdown reception with eight minutes remaining, but Green’s third score quelled any comeback hopes for the Longhorns.
The War Eagles (4-2, 1-0) will travel to take on defending region champions Milton Friday night. Lambert (0-6, 0-1) will look for their first win against North Forsyth at home.
Milton 34, West Forsyth 7
Defending Region 5-AAAAAAA champions Milton started their region slate on the right foot Friday by downing West Forsyth in decisive fashion on the road. The Eagles have won the last three matchups with West after former Wolverines’ head coach Adam Clack took over the Milton program.
Eagles’ quarterback Devin Farrell got Milton’s offense going with a 24-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Milton’s defense forced a three-and-out on West’s ensuing drive to set up a 68-yard touchdown rush from Ahmad Junearick.
Perhaps smelling blood, Milton attempted and recovered an onside kick to set up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Farrell to Garrett Smalley.
The Eagles poured the pressure on with a fumble recovery by Jackson Slaton returned 80 yards for a touchdown to push the score to 27-0.
A 34-yard touchdown run from Jordan McDonald gave the Eagles a 34-0 lead into halftime, and they cruised to the win.
Milton (3-3, 1-0) will take its nine-game region win streak back home Friday to take on South Forsyth. West (1-4, 0-1) will be at home against Forsyth Central.
Cherokee 21, Roswell 14
Roswell fell to an improved Cherokee team Friday night in the Hornets’ Region 5-AAAAAAA opener. The Hornets had won the prior five meetings between the programs but could not erase a three-score deficit at the half.
After a scoreless first period, the Warriors put on a flurry of scoring beginning with a touchdown throw. On Roswell’s ensuing possession, the Hornets failed to convert a fourth-down play deep in Cherokee territory. That set up a touchdown rush of over 90 yards from the Warriors to extend the margin to 14-0.
Cherokee found the end zone again moments later with a pick-six to lead 21-0 at the break.
Roswell running back Nnamdi Orjioke put the Hornets on the board late in the third quarter, and a touchdown pass with under four minutes remaining put Roswell in a potential comeback situation. However, Cherokee’s defense held on Roswell’s final possession to hand the defending Region 4-AAAAAAA champs their first region loss in nearly two years.
Roswell (3-2, 0-1) is on the road again Friday to take on Lassiter.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 28, North Atlanta 0
Alpharetta retained its seat atop the Region 7-AAAAAA standings Friday night with a shutout win over North Atlanta. The win puts the Raiders at 4-0 in region play.
Will Gerdes put the Raiders on top in the first quarter with a touchdown pass. Gerdes and CJ Dobard connected for a score in the second quarter before Alpahretta’s Kristopher Thomas hauled in his third interception in two games. That pick set up another Raiders touchdown to give them a 21-0 lead at the half.
Gerdes and Dobard connected for a second score in the fourth quarter while the Raiders defense continued to stymie the Warriors. Alpharetta’s shut out was their second straight after downing Centennial 48-0 on Oct. 4.
Alpharetta (4-2, 4-0) goes on the road Friday to take on Chattahoochee.
Northview 17, Cambridge 14
Northview prevailed in a battle of two teams in the middle of the Region 7-AAAAAA standings Friday by handing Cambridge a 17-14 loss in Milton. The Titans ended a three-game losing streak to Cambridge and a two-game region skid with Friday’s result.
Cambridge took an early lead with an interception on Northview’s opening drive to set up a touchdown pass from Zach Harris to Jack McHale. Northview tied the game early in the second quarter and added a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into the break.
The Bears reclaimed the lead on their opening drive of the second half with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Hayden Gardella.
After back-and-forth play, Northview broke through for a rushing score with four minutes left to retake the lead, 17-14. Looking for the go-ahead score, the Bears were held at midfield on a fourth-down conversion with just over a minute left. The Titans then ran out the clock to jump ahead of the Bears in the region standings.
Northview (4-3, 3-2) has a bye before continuing region play against Alpharetta Oct. 25 while Cambridge (3-4, 2-3) will take on region leaders Johns Creek.
Chattahoochee 48, Centennial 21
Chattahoochee earned its first region win of the season and first under head coach Mike Malone Friday night with a lopsided win over winless Centennial in Roswell. The matchup featured North Fulton’s newest head coaches in Shane Sams of Centennial and Hooch’s Malone.
The Cougars’ win was powered by a big night from quarterback Jaylen Smith. The junior had a five-touchdown night, including four passing throws and a 13-yard rushing score.
Smith and Jordan Palmer connected for two scores in the first quarter to put Hooch ahead 16-7.
Centennial remained close behind in the first half, but an Ian Ortloff field goal of 41 yards gave the Cougars a 26-14 lead at the break.
Hooch continued to rack up points in the second half, including another touchdown throw from Smith to Palmer and a rushing score from Tyran Mccoy, to secure the win.
Chattahoochee (2-5, 1-4) returns home Friday to face Alpharetta while the Knights (0-6, 0-4) will look for their first win against Dunwoody on the road.
Johns Creek 38, Pope 0
Johns Creek kept its claim to the top of the Region 7-AAAAAA standings Friday night by downing Pope decisively in a battle of two of the region’s top squads. The Gladiators, the defending region champs, have won 12 straight 7-AAAAAA contests.
Johns Creek quarterback Ben Whitlock had a standout night with five touchdown passes. The senior had touchdown passes of 37 and 62 yards to Dalton Pearson in the first quarter before connecting with Justin Campbell to give the Gladiators a 21-0 halftime lead.
Whitlock threw touchdowns to Campbell and Garrett Gauthreaux in the second half.
Meanwhile, Johns Creek’s defense handed Pope its first shutout since 2015. The shutout was the second this season for the Gladiators.
Johns Creek (5-1, 4-0) returns home Friday to take on Cambridge.
Class 4A
Blessed Trinity 20, Denmark 19
Blessed Trinity prevailed in a thrilling matchup of two top-10 ranked teams Friday night, downing their Region 7-AAAA foes Denmark, 20-19.
After a defensive slugfest in the opening three quarters, Blessed Trinity’s Justice Haynes reeled off a 66-yard touchdown rush on the first play of the fourth to put BT ahead, 14-6.
Denmark responded with a touchdown on their ensuing drive, a 10-yard run from quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, but the Danes failed to convert the two-point play to keep the score at 14-12 midway through the final period.
The Danes moved the ball in short spurts on the next drive before McLaughlin connected with Ze’Vian Capers for a 24-yard, go-ahead touchdown with four minutes remaining.
Though BT did not have much rushing success early in the contest, they had worn down Denmark’s defense and used their rushing attack heavily to try and reclaim the lead. Elijah Green and Haynes shared carries throughout the 10-play, 80-yard drive, but it was a touchdown pass from Duncan Reavis to tight end James Bryant that put BT back in the lead with 35 seconds left.
Denmark did not fold, however, and after chipping away on the sidelines, Capers hauled in a 37-yard reception into BT territory. After a spike, one second remained with the ball on the Titans’ 30-yard line.
Denmark kicker Parker Hannon lined up for the game-winning kick, but it never got past BT’s rush, which blocked the attempt to secure the Titans’ a dramatic win.
Both teams face another test Friday. Blessed Trinity (5-1, 2-0) faces ranked Flowery Branch while Denmark (5-1, 2-1) hosts Class 4A’s top-ranked team, Marist.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 48, St. Francis 21
Fellowship Christian kept its unbeaten streak alive Friday in a matchup of Region 6-A teams, downing St. Francis, 48-21, on the road. Fellowship has won its last 12 Region 6-A subregion B contests.
The game was tied at 7-7 entering the second quarter before Fellowship found separation with rushing scores from Murphy Reeves, Jayven Hall and quarterback Eli Hildebrandt.
Reeves earned his third and fourth rushing scores in the second half to keep St. Francis well behind. Reeves extended Fellowship’s lead to 35-14 early in the fourth and added insurance with another touchdown with five minutes remaining.
St. Francis quarterback Josh Gil had three touchdown passes in the Knights’ loss.
The Paladins (6-0, 4-0) are on the road against Friday to take on King’s Ridge. St. Francis (3-3, 2-2) continues its three-game homestand to take on Pinecrest Academy.
Walker 35, King’s Ridge 7
King’s Ridge took a 35-7 loss to Walker at home Friday night, the Tigers’ fourth straight loss.
Walker opened a 21-0 lead in the first half and held the Tigers to a single score in the final 24 minutes to take the win.
After falling to two of the region’s top teams, the Tigers (1-5, 0-4) continue their challenging stretch Friday against the region’s top team, Fellowship Christian, at home.
Mount Pisgah 28, Pinecrest Academy 21 (2OT)
Mount Pisgah captured its second region win of the year Friday night with an overtime win over winless Pinecrest Academy in Johns Creek. Pinecrest fell to 0-6 overall with the loss.
With the game tied 14-14, Pinecrest lined up for a 49-yard field goal with four seconds left, but the kick was missed to send the contest into overtime.
The Paladins struck first and their defense forced the Patriots into a fourth-down situation. With the game on the line, Tyler Hunnicut scored to push the contest into another overtime period.
On offense to start the second overtime, Mount Pisgah’s Coleman Smith connected with Tristan Freyre for a touchdown to force Pinecrest to score on its ensuing possession. However, the Patriots’ Makael Carter intercepted a Paladins pass to end the thrilling contest.
The Patriots (2-5, 2-3) have a bye Friday ahead of their final Region 6-A subregion B matchups with Fellowship Christian and Walker. Pinecrest (0-6, 0-4) is on the road Friday to face St. Francis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.