Class 7A
Roswell 35, Campbell 0
Roswell opened its 2019 season in the same fashion it began 2018 — with a win over Campbell. The Hornets shut out their Class 7A opponents on the road Friday.
Roswell got two first half touchdown throws from Ethan Roberts to Jacob Jarett and Marquis Willis and added three scores in the second half to secure the win.
The shutout was Roswell’s first since 2016.
The Hornets will be on the road again Sept. 6 when they travel to take on crosstown rivals Centennial.
Chattahoochee 46, Lambert 28
In a battle of two programs desperate for a win, Chattahoochee ended its 12-game losing streak dating back to 2017 Friday night by taking down Lambert in a thriller at home. Hooch’s win was also the first under new head coach Mike Malone.
The teams exchanged scores in the first half with Hooch leading 16-14 at the break. Both squads continued to score back-and-forth in the second half. Chattahoochee ran back a kickoff to take a 23-21 lead, but Lambert responded immediately with Kojo Antwi returning the ensuing kick off for a touchdown.
Hooch reclaimed the lead and extended it with a turnover leading to another touchdown to go ahead 38-28.
After a flurry of scores in the third quarter, the Cougars held on the final frame and put the game away with a late touchdown.
While the Cougars ended their winning streak, Lambert’s string of losses was extended to eight.
Chattahoochee has a bye before opening its region schedule against Northview on Sept. 13. Lambert faces Gainesville next Friday.
Milton 45, Alpharetta 0
Reigning Class 7A champs Milton kicked off its 2019 campaign by downing rivals Alpharetta in a Thursday contest to begin the Freedom Bowl weekend. The Eagles score six touchdowns in the second half and held the Raiders to under 100 yards of offense.
The Eagles led 3-0 at the half but received three touchdown rushes from Ahmad Junearick in the third quarter. Milton added rushing scores from offensive lineman Paul Tchio, Jordan McDonald and Devin Farrell to ice the game in the fourth period.
Milton will be home again next Friday to take on Buford in the rescheduled Corky Kell Classic game that was postponed Aug. 23. Alpharetta closes out its non-region schedule next week against Lanier.
North Forsyth 21, Gainesville 7
North Forsyth improved to 1-1 this season by downing Gainesville in Coal Mountain Friday night, their second win over the 6A Red Elephants in the last two seasons.
North took a 14-0 lead into the half behind two touchdown throws from Brady Meitz. The quarterback found the end zone again midway through the third quarter with a rushing score.
Gainesville responded quickly to cut the gap to 21-7, but North’s defense shut out the Red Elephants for the remainder of the contest to secure the win.
North Forsyth goes on the road again next week to face another 6A opponent, Northview.
Blessed Trinity 34, South Forsyth 31
Blessed Trinity knocked off Class 7A’s South Forsyth for the second straight year Friday and extended its win streak to 23 games with the War Eagles’ dramatic comeback bid falling just short.
After a low-scoring first half, Blessed Trinity took the lead on a rushing score from Justice Haynes. BT extended its lead to 21-7 just moments later with a pick-six on a tipped pass.
Haynes put the Titans well in control, 34-7, after scoring two more touchdowns, but South was not yet done fighting.
Quarterback Kyle Durham had a rushing touchdown, and after South recovered an onside kick, he threw a passing score to cut the margin to 34-23.
After forcing a stop on defense, Durham threw another strike and the War Eagles converted the two-point play to put the deficit at 35-31 with just five seconds left on the clock.
Though South was hoping to complete the incredible comeback, BT recovered the onside kick to quell the War Eagles’ hopes.
BT continues its string of challenging games next week against Woodward Academy while South will go on the road to play Etowah.
Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 47, West Forsyth 19
West Forsyth’s long road trip to Alabama ended in disappointment Friday night with the Wolverines falling short of Hewitt-Trussville (AL). The loss put West at 0-2 this season.
The Wolverines had a promising start by taking a 13-0 lead, but Hewitt-Trussville erased the margin and outscored West 14-3 in the third quarter before icing the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
West Forsyth has a bye next week before taking on Roswell on Sept. 13.
Class 6A
St. Pius X 10, Dunwoody 8
St. Pius X got the better of Dunwoody for the second straight year by downing the Wildcats in a close intra-county matchup. The game marked the season opener for Dunwoody while St. Pius improved to 1-1.
St. Pius quarterback Nick Joiner had the only score of the first half, a rushing touchdown, and the score remained 7-0 until Dunwoody took an 8-7 lead in the final minutes.
However, the Golden Lions made a field goal with just over a minute remaining to take the close win.
St. Pius will take on Westminster next Friday while Dunwoody hosts Chamblee.
Jones (FL) 47, Johns Creek 16
Johns Creek closed out its non-region schedule Friday night by taking on another out-of-state opponent in Jones High School our of Orlando, Fla. Unlike last week’s win over a South Carolina team, the Gladiators fell 47-16 in their home opener.
Scoring began early in the contest with the Gladiators taking a 10-7 lead just five minutes into the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Ben Whitlock to Yong Min Lee. Jones reclaimed the lead with two more touchdowns in the first and took over the driver’s seat.
Whitlock threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Pearson late in the second quarter, but Jones had all the separation it needed with a 41-16 lead at halftime.
Johns Creek has a bye before hosting North Atlanta Sept. 13 to begin its campaign for a second straight Region 7-AAAAAA title.
Northview 60, Lakeside Dekalb 0
Northview left no doubt Friday and opened its season with a dominant win over Lakeside Dekalb on the road. The Titans scored 47 points in the first half and cruised to the win.
Beau Lark threw several touchdown passes in the first half as the Titans scored seemingly at will. Northview’s defense held the Vikings scoreless for the second straight year after winning last year’s contest 49-0.
The contest was just the second time the Titans have scored 60 or more points in a game, the last a 62-28 win over Cambridge in 2012.
Northview hosts North Forsyth next Friday.
Class 4A
Denmark 41, Cherokee Bluff 0
Denmark kicked off its 2019 season Friday by shutting out Cherokee Bluff, another program in its second year, in Flowery Branch.
The Danes led 13-0 just five minutes into the contest, and three minutes later Jordan Brunson earned his second rushing touchdown to extend the margin.
Aaron McLaughlin threw his second touchdown of the game to put the Danes on top 27-0 after 12 minutes of play.
Denmark took a 34-0 lead into the half and McLaughlin threw another scoring strike in the third quarter.
The Danes will play their home opener next Friday against North Springs.
Class A-Private
Riverside Military Academy 41, King’s Ridge 13
King’s Ridge kicked off its 2019 campaign at home Friday night but suffered a second straight loss to Riverside Military Academy.
The Tigers will be on the road next week against Providence Christian.
Mount Vernon 48, Mount Pisgah 21
Mount Pisgah held a lead late in the third quarter, but Mount Vernon charged back and outscored the Patriots 41-6 in the second half to drop Pisgah to 0-2.
Two touchdowns from Tristan Freyre and a Chandler Minton rushing score put Mount Pisgah up 21-7 in the third quarter, but Mount Vernon took the lead with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the period.
It was all Mount Vernon in the fourth with the Mustangs scoring two offensive touchdowns and returning a punt for a score.
Mount Pisgah begins its region schedule next week against St. Francis.
North Cobb Christian 21, St. Francis 7
St. Francis opened its second straight season with a loss to North Cobb Christian with the Knights falling on the road.
North Cobb scored a touchdown last in the first quarter and added another seven points before the half. Despite a St. Francis touchdown in the fourth quarter, North Cobb’s 21-7 lead proved insurmountable for the Knights.
St. Francis begins Region 6-A play next week against Mount Pisgah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.