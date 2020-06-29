ROSWELL, Ga. — Preliminary construction on expanding the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility is expected to begin this year, according to project leaders who participated in a June 25 virtual meeting.
The plant property located at 1030 Marietta Highway serves the Big Creek watershed in North Fulton — including Roswell, Alpharetta and portions of Johns Creek and Milton — as well as areas of Forsyth and Cobb counties. It is the largest water reclamation facility in North Fulton and discharges treated water back into the Chattahoochee River.
The expansion, which comes with a nearly $300 million price tag, will increase the plant’s efficiency and capacity while addressing noise and odor issues that plague the current facility.
The upgrades call for replacing aging equipment, an enclosure for new treatment processes, and demolition of older and underused facilities. The plant was originally built in 1971, and the expansion will be the largest improvement it has seen since its last expansion in 1991.
The current facility’s treatment capacity is 24 million gallons per day. The new facility will bring that up to 38 million gallons per day to meet the demands of the area’s growing population, said Fulton County Public Works Director David Clark.
Design plans are now about 80 percent complete for the project.
The new plant will have comparable technology to that used in the Johns Creek Environmental Campus, Clark said.
Water running through the plant will be treated through several treatment processes, including pore screening, grit removal and primary clarifiers.
“One of the unique things about this site is that it’s configured so everything is pumped to the site,” said Brown and Caldwell Design Manager Kelly Comstock. “The new design accommodates a gravity flow through the entire thing. That was one of the key things we wanted to do during design, and we were able to accomplish that. That’s exciting, because you don’t have to pump flow on the site, where you’re talking about large volumes of water and large operating costs to continue to pump.”
The new facility will help further reduce waste in the Chattahoochee River by removing contaminants, ammonia and suspended solids.
“By doing this project, we’re actually going to be making the water quality in the river better than it is now, even though we’re discharging ultimately higher flow rates,” Comstock said. “That really shows you the power of these technologies that are going to be implemented.”
Clark said the team is nearing the completion of Phase 2A of the project, which included structure and utility demolition as well as rerouting utilities. Preliminary construction for the next phase, which includes building construction, is expected to begin in the coming months, he said.
The new facility is expected to be complete and in use by 2024.
To view project plans and updates, visit bigcreekexpansion.com.
