ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 22 incident in which a man nearly lost $18,000 to a scammer.
The man had received a call earlier that day from someone claiming to represent a tech company. The caller said the business was shutting down and they owed the man $2,000.
The man supplied his bank information, and the caller said he had accidentally sent the man $20,000. The caller then asked the man to make two $9,000 withdrawals and send him the money.
When the man went to his bank, however, an employee recognized the scam and told him to contact police.
