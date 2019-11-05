ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Oct. 21 after she was recognized as a wanted woman during a housing dispute call.
Police arrived at Jasmine Parkway because of a disagreement between a former tenant and the leasing office. While speaking to the former tenant, officers recognized the woman as having a warrant out of Roswell for failure to appear. She was arrested without incident. She was identified as 35-year-old Comonica Longs of Alpharetta.
