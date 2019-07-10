ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman June 23 after she was found in a car with no tag number.
Police were patrolling on Haynes Bridge Road near Westside Parkway when they saw the woman’s car pass by with a used car dealer tag that had no number. They stopped the car.
While talking to the driver, police learned the woman had a warrant from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
The woman, 36-year-old Kristi Chamlee of Rex, was arrested on
warrant.
