ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted woman Nov. 10 after she was found at an apartment on Roswell Creek Lane.
Police arrived at the location that evening after receiving a tip from a caller.
Officers confirmed that the woman had a warrant from Roswell for failure to appear in connection to a shoplifting charge.
The woman, identified as 38-year-old Brandy Contreras of Roswell, was arrested without incident.
