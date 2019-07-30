ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman July 15 after she was recognized as a wanted person when she was stopped for speeding.
Police were patrolling on Haynes Bridge Road near Rock Mill Road at 6 p.m. when an officer saw a car drive by with a window tint that appeared illegal.
Police pulled the driver over. While talking to the driver, police were alerted that she was wanted in Rockdale County for theft by deception.
The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Maria Cardwell of Lithonia, was arrested without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.