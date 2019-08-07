ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted man July 22 while patrolling near Academy Street and South Main Street.
Police checked the registration of a car that afternoon and saw that the owner was wanted out of Cobb County for probation violation for larceny.
Police stopped the car. The car owner originally gave his father’s name to police before officers confirmed the man’s identity. The man, identified as 25-year-old Ryan Kirby of Marietta, was arrested without incident.
