ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man Nov. 6 after he was identified as a wanted man during a traffic accident.
Police responded to the accident on Houze Road that afternoon. While collecting information from all of the parties involved, police were notified that one of the passengers was wanted out of DeKalb County for probation violation.
Police arrested the man, 27-year-old Shawn Suttson of Decaur, without incident on warrant.
