ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted man July 30 after officers recognized him while he was walking in downtown Alpharetta.
An officer said he knew the man had previously been arrested for possession of meth and for shoplifting. He checked the man’s information and found he had an active warrant from Atlanta for shoplifting.
Police stopped the man, identified as 35-year-old Scott Dobbs from Alpharetta, and arrested him without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.