ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man Aug. 5 after he was recognized as a wanted person.
Police were patrolling near Creekview Elementary School on Webb Bridge Road that evening. Officers checked one car’s tag and received an alert that the owner had an arrest warrant out from Gwinnett County for probation violation.
Police stopped the car and confirmed that the driver had a warrant.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old Shamir Farooqui of Duluth, was arrested without incident.
