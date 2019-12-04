ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man Nov. 20 after they were alerted that he had a warrant out for his arrest during a traffic stop. Police had been patrolling on Mansell Road, when an officer saw a car run a red light.
Police stopped the driver, who said he was aware that he had run the light. While talking to the driver, police were informed that he was wanted in Milton.
Police arrested the driver, 23-year-old Daniel Leon of Alpharetta, on warrant and for failure to obey traffic control devices.
