ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a wanted man Sept. 23 after he was identified during a traffic stop.
Police were patrolling on Haynes Bridge Road that morning, when an officer stopped a car because of an expired tag. While talking to the driver, police discovered that he had an active warrant from Lawrenceville for failure to appear.
The man, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Matthaes of Marietta, was arrested without incident on warrant.
