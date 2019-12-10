ROSWELL, Ga. — The Walmart Supercenter on Mansell Road recently awarded a $1,000 grant to Huskies Helping Huskies at Crabapple Middle School to support the fifth annual “Shop with A Hero” holiday event.
The event partners local paramedics, fire and police personnel with middle school students to build relationships through a community gathering.
As an original supporter, Walmart Supercenter provided funds, hosted students and their families in the store, provided take-home lunches and cupcakes, and assisted students and families throughout the event day.
To learn more about Huskies Helping Huskies, visit huskieshelpinghuskies.jimdo.com.
