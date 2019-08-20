ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 7 incident in which $340 cash was stolen from a hotel room at the Hyatt Place on North Point Parkway.
The room’s occupant had placed the cash in a drawer by the bathroom. He left the room from 6 a.m.-4 p.m., and when he returned, the cash was gone.
The drawer looked like it had been rifled through, police said.
Hotel management said that they had recently learned of an employee who had used her access key card to get into a room that had a similar theft.
