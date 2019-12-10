ROSWELL, Ga. — Visit Roswell, the official destination marketing organization for the City of Roswell, recently announce the launch of its new website.
Beginning in February, Visit Roswell bid out the project to five creative agencies. The winning company, Tempest Interactive Media, is based in Philadelphia with offices throughout the country.
The Visit Roswell and Tempest teams worked hand-in-hand over the course of the past nine months and shared a cohesive creative vision and the website’s user experience for visitors to the site.
The website features a wide variety of photography, with concentration on the Roswell experiences.
It includes the integration of CrowdRiff, which allows the Visit Roswell team to infuse user-generated content from its Instagram followers who use the organization’s hashtags.
The site also features a Film Roswell webpage that links to the city’s ReelScout system, which includes business and property owners open to film productions being produced within their homes, businesses or on their properties.
The website can be found by visiting visitroswellga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.