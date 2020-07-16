featured
Letting It Rip

Village Park Senior Living opens pavilion at Wills Park

  • 0
Village Park Wills Park
CARL APPEN/HERALD

Village Park Senior Living hosted a ribbon-cutting for a new pavilion at Wills Park in Alpharetta on July 8. The senior living company donated the pavilion to the City of Alpharetta in coordination with Reeves & Young, TEC, and Crabapple Landscaping. Representatives of the city, Village Park and its construction partners were in attendance. The senior living firm recently won approval for expansion of its existing facility at Wills Road and Ga. 9.  Plans call for a 91-unit congregate housing complex on 5 acres adjoining the existing complex, a 130-unit facility that was approved by the City Council in 2017 and is now acquiring residents.

Village Park Wills Park

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin, right, lends a hand to a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 8 for a new pavilion at Wills Park. The mayor was joined by officials from Village Park Senior Living, which donated funding for the project. Wills Park is the subject of a multi-million-dollar improvement plan that will include expanded recreation areas, improved trails and upgrades to the Equestrian Center. 

Tags

Load comments