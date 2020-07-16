Village Park Senior Living opens pavilion at Wills Park

Village Park Senior Living hosted a ribbon-cutting for a new pavilion at Wills Park in Alpharetta on July 8. The senior living company donated the pavilion to the City of Alpharetta in coordination with Reeves & Young, TEC, and Crabapple Landscaping. Representatives of the city, Village Park and its construction partners were in attendance. The senior living firm recently won approval for expansion of its existing facility at Wills Road and Ga. 9. Plans call for a 91-unit congregate housing complex on 5 acres adjoining the existing complex, a 130-unit facility that was approved by the City Council in 2017 and is now acquiring residents.
