ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 10 incident in which a man is suspected of stealing $4,500 worth of clothes from the Victoria’s Secret in North Point Mall.
The store manager said she saw a man enter the business that evening and fill a garbage bag with store clothing. He then left the store without paying. On his way to the parking deck, the man dropped two of the stolen items.
The missing item are worth $4,500 total.
