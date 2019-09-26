ROSWELL, Ga. — Veterans are the people who have helped secure our freedoms, yet they continue to face issues like homelessness and suicide in civilian life, said Veterans Empowerment Organization Executive Director Frantz K. Fortune.
This disparity led Fortune to found the Veterans Empowerment Organization whose mission is to improve homeless veterans’ lives while they become self-sufficient.
Fortune, along with other members of his organization, spoke at the Sept. 19 Roswell Rotary Club meeting in Roswell Area Park.
One of the veterans the organization helped is U.S. Air Force veteran Tyler Bowser, who spoke about how three years ago, he was homeless, unemployed and struggling with both mental health issues and alcohol addiction. He is now sober, employed and recently married, all thanks to the Veterans Empowerment Organization, he said.
Fortune said he was dumfounded in 2008 when he turned on the news and heard a report that 300,000 veterans were facing homelessness.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” Fortune said. “How could that happen?... As someone benefitting from veterans, I knew I had to do something.”
The government has tried and has helped in some regard, he said, but for some veterans, the bureaucracy has hindered more than helped. There was a gap of service, Fortune said.
That gap in service hit hard for Fortune when he heard one veteran in search of housing who was required to go through a 90-day substance abuse program, even though he had never used any illegal substances.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever heard,” Fortune said.
Fortune, who at the time was working in real estate, decided to start by helping two veterans stay in his basement. It eventually led to him housing veterans in a foreclosed property and, eventually, the founding of the Veterans Empowerment Organization.
Today, the organization leads with a “Housing-First” program to ensure veterans have safe housing and their basic needs are met. The continuum of care includes job assessment and training as well as mental health treatment.
The only requirement is that those benefitting be a veteran in need of support — that’s it, Fortune said. And they can stay as long as it takes them to solve their problems, he added.
With such programs, the organization helps to address issues specific to veterans, including PTSD, which can lead to suicide. According to Fortune, about 20 veterans in the United States commit suicide each day.
“Veterans are my heroes,” Fortune said. “There is no other country like this one, and we have to know who is allowing us to live such good lives.”
Last year, the Veterans Empowerment Organization served 840 Atlanta-area veterans, placed 207 veterans in the workforce and placed 176 veterans into transitional housing. It is currently working on a new building, Rollins Hall in Atlanta, to expand its services.
For more information, to donate or to get involved, visit veohero.org.
