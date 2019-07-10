ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police June 23 after she saw that her car was damaged while it was parked in her driveway on Gardner Drive.
The car was undamaged when the woman left in another person’s car at 7 p.m. for dinner.
When she returned an hour later, the woman saw that her driver-side taillight was broken and the pieces were scattered on the ground. The driver-side door also had a dent with a shoeprint.
The print looked like someone had backed up to the door and kicked it backwards, police said. A second shoeprint was next to the first. The second print looked like someone had faced the car to kick it, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.