ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of a statue from Leita Thompson Park.
Police said the statue was taken sometime between July 29-Aug. 7.
The statue depicted two children sitting on a stump and was placed next to a second statue on the right side of the Leita Thompson Park pavilion near the roadway. The statue is worth $5,000.
