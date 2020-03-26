Here's where you can get food in Alpharetta and Roswell. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information. 

Ceviche Taqueria

963 Canton St.

6784614025

Close at 8:30

Pick-up and delivery

Call or use UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash

From the Earth Brewing Co.

1570 Holcomb Bridge

7709109799

12-8 Tues-Sat

Pick-up and Delivery

Call or use UberEats

Gracious Plenty

1164 Canton Street

6788783105

Tues/Thurs 1-5, Satu/Sun 10-2

Pick up and Delivery

Village Tavern

11555 Rainwater Dr., Alpharetta

Curbside pickup available.

770-777-6490

Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou

52B North Main St., Alpharetta

take out, curbside and delivery! 470-242-5458

Smokejack BBQ

29 South Main St., Alpharetta

770-410-7611

Take out Avail. Call for pickup directions.

Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta

50 Canton St., Alpharetta

Pick up Avail. 470-509-5744

Never Enough Thyme

8 South Main St., Alpharetta

Please utilize our Online Ordering and pick up at our Thyme to Go window --or we’ll run your order out to your car. 770-395-3977

Truck & Tap

30 Milton Ave., Alpharetta

Take out Avail 770-680-2760

Holmes

50 South Main St, Alpharetta

678-691-8320 Take out Avail

Salt Factory Pub

102 South Main St, Alpharetta

770-752-1888

Take Out Avail

Jekyll Brewing at City Center

15 Academy St., Alpharetta

Take out and Delivery Avail 470-273-5932

Oak Steakhouse Avalon

950 3rd St., Alpharetta

678-722-8333

Curbside pickup, plus delivery for Avalon residents.

Colletta Italian Food & Wine Avalon

900 3rd St., Alpharetta

678-722-8335 Curbside pickup

Minnie Olivia Pizzeria

10 Roswell St., Suite 120, Alpharetta

678-691-0051 Take out and Delivery Avail.

Simon’s Chinese Cuisine

3975 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 1, Alpharetta

678-762-0038 Take out and Delivery Avail.

Citizen Soul

60 South Main St., Alpharetta

Call for pickup 678-317-3232

Ippolito’s Italian

12850 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 2500, Alpharetta

770-663-0050 Take out and Delivery Avail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments