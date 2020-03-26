Here's where you can get food in Alpharetta and Roswell. We will update this list as the situation develops but please make sure to contact the restaurant for its latest information.
Ceviche Taqueria
963 Canton St.
6784614025
Close at 8:30
Pick-up and delivery
Call or use UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash
From the Earth Brewing Co.
1570 Holcomb Bridge
7709109799
12-8 Tues-Sat
Pick-up and Delivery
Call or use UberEats
Gracious Plenty
1164 Canton Street
6788783105
Tues/Thurs 1-5, Satu/Sun 10-2
Pick up and Delivery
Village Tavern
11555 Rainwater Dr., Alpharetta
Curbside pickup available.
770-777-6490
Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou
52B North Main St., Alpharetta
take out, curbside and delivery! 470-242-5458
Smokejack BBQ
29 South Main St., Alpharetta
770-410-7611
Take out Avail. Call for pickup directions.
Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta
50 Canton St., Alpharetta
Pick up Avail. 470-509-5744
Never Enough Thyme
8 South Main St., Alpharetta
Please utilize our Online Ordering and pick up at our Thyme to Go window --or we’ll run your order out to your car. 770-395-3977
Truck & Tap
30 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
Take out Avail 770-680-2760
Holmes
50 South Main St, Alpharetta
678-691-8320 Take out Avail
Salt Factory Pub
102 South Main St, Alpharetta
770-752-1888
Take Out Avail
Jekyll Brewing at City Center
15 Academy St., Alpharetta
Take out and Delivery Avail 470-273-5932
Oak Steakhouse Avalon
950 3rd St., Alpharetta
678-722-8333
Curbside pickup, plus delivery for Avalon residents.
Colletta Italian Food & Wine Avalon
900 3rd St., Alpharetta
678-722-8335 Curbside pickup
Minnie Olivia Pizzeria
10 Roswell St., Suite 120, Alpharetta
678-691-0051 Take out and Delivery Avail.
Simon’s Chinese Cuisine
3975 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 1, Alpharetta
678-762-0038 Take out and Delivery Avail.
Citizen Soul
60 South Main St., Alpharetta
Call for pickup 678-317-3232
Ippolito’s Italian
12850 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 2500, Alpharetta
770-663-0050 Take out and Delivery Avail.
