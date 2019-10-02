ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man called police Sept. 16 after his backpack was stolen from a Starbucks on Holcomb Bridge Road. The man visited the Starbucks the previous day. At around 1 p.m. that afternoon, the man set his backpack down at a table while he went to the restroom.
When the man returned to his seat, the backpack was gone. The missing items in the backpack include a laptop and cellphone.
