ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An employee at Victoria’s Secret in North Point Mall called police Aug. 20 after witnessing two women steal 40 bras from the store.
The bras are worth $2,400 total.
The women entered the store at 2:30 p.m. that day and left without paying, the employee said. There is surveillance footage of the incident.
