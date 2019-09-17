ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested two students Sept. 3 after they were seen racing each other on Ga. 400.
Police were patrolling the northbound lanes that evening near Mansell Road, when an officer noticed a car pass by at a fast rate of speed and quickly change lanes. Another car accelerated toward the first car soon after.
Police pursued the cars and saw the drivers reach over 100 mph while making erratic lane changes.
One of the drivers was stopped at the scene and arrested for reckless driving and racing. The second driver was contacted later that night and arrested on the same charges.
