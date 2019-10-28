ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 13 incident in which two juveniles are suspected of shoplifting from the Von Maur at North Point Mall.
The loss prevention officer said he saw one of the juveniles conceal a wallet. The two then selected some clothing they put on, then left without paying for anything, the loss prevention officer said.
The total value of the missing items was close to $300.
The loss prevention officer stopped the juveniles after they left and released them to their parents.
