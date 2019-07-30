ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 16 incident in which two cars parked in the driveway of a house on Monroe Drive were burglarized.
The owners said their cars were parked the previous night in their driveway. One of the cars had been left unlocked.
In the morning, the owners saw that several items were missing from their cars, including a wallet and change purse. They cancelled their credit and debit cards while talking to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.