ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved changes to its Unified Development Code it says gives residents and the city more voice in future development, especially development related to townhomes.
The measure, which passed unanimously at the July 8 City Council meeting, ended a month-long debate over whether certain areas zoned for mixed use should include percentages for how much high-density residential is allowed.
City Councilman Mike Palermo proposed the idea of percentages last month as a way to guard against areas zoned for mixed use becoming all residential.
He said Roswell is facing zoning issues unique from other cities, such as mixed-use zonings in key areas that have become mostly, if not all, residential. He pointed to Canopy, a development on Ga. 9 south of the Historic District, which was never required to go before the City Council, is zoned mixed use but its plans call for 100 percent townhomes. A similar story is playing out where Greenwoods and Swallow at the Hollow once existed, he added.
Councilman Matt Judy said he does not want mixed-use developments to be completely residential, but he opposed setting percentages, because one percentage does not fit all lot sizes.
“If we’re going to do this right, I think we need to pass [the amendments] as is,” he said. “In no way am I saying that this should not be looked at further.”
After much discussion, the City Council ultimately did not vote on any additional percentages but only on the original changes to the amendments.
Councilman Matthew Tyser said he doesn’t want the discussion on the percentage issue to end with the City Council meeting. He asked Palermo to work with city staff to look at specific types and sizes of different properties to come up with a more concrete idea.
The request was included with the vote.
The changes to the code in the second reading include:
• Neighborhood Mixed Use and Commercial Mixed Use zoning districts require a minimum of two building types, one of which must be commercial, unless a mixed-use building is used.
• Townhouses have been removed as an allowed building type from the Commercial Heavy zoning district.
• Townhomes and two-family units have changed from permitted to conditional use in the Commercial Mixed Use zoning category.
• Townhomes have been removed as a permitted use in the Commercial Heavy zoning district.
• Townhomes have changed from permitted to conditional use in the Downtown Mixed Use zoning category.
