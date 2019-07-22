ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 9 incident in which a man’s car was stolen while he was working at Aloft Hotel on North Point Parkway.
The man arrived at work that morning and parked his car in the south end of the parking lot. Shortly before 3 p.m., a coworker said he thought he saw the man’s car being towed.
The owner was unable to find the car. His finance company said he was up to date with his payments and had not taken it. He called surrounding law enforcement agencies, but none of them reported a repo in the area.
The man’s attorney advised him to file a police report.
The man kept his wallet with his Social Security card in his car.
Footage of the incident showed a tow truck without any visible identifying marks take the car.
