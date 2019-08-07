ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Employees at a construction site on Old Milton Parkway called police July 25 after they noticed several missing tools and pieces of equipment.
The supervisor said the tools and equipment were last seen the previous afternoon. That morning, the padlock for one onsite storage container was still intact, but the door clasps were broken. The padlock for a second storage container had been removed.
The missing items are worth $12,000 total.
